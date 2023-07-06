Under cross-examination, it was revealed that Obi’s name was not in LP membership list- Source

President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and their political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), have concluded their defence in response to a joint petition filed by the Labour Party (LP) and its candidate, Peter Obi. The LP and Obi contested the victory of Tinubu and Shettima in the presidential election held on February 25.

The legal teams representing the respondents, led by Wole Olanipekun, SAN (representing Tinubu and Shettima), and Lateef Fagbemi, SAN (representing the APC), presented various documents and called a witness to testify, refuting the claims made by the petitioners.

Although the petitioners raised objections, the five-man panel of the court, headed by Justice Haruna Tsammani, accepted the documents as evidence and marked them as exhibits. The court granted the respondents 10 days to submit their final written addresses, while the petitioners were given seven days to respond. The respondents were then given an additional five days to provide a reply on legal points. The court will inform the parties of the date for the adoption of the final written addresses.

During cross-examination by Fagbemi, SAN, the APC’s counsel, a witness named Bamidele informed the court that Peter Obi’s name was not included in the membership list of the LP submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Additional documents, including correspondence between the Nigeria Police and the United States Embassy dated February 3 and 4, 2003, as well as US visas and immigration documents from 2011 to 2021, were tendered and accepted as evidence during the proceedings on Wednesday.

In a related development, President Tinubu, Vice President Shettima, and the APC also concluded their defence in response to a joint petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

