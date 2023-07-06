Under cross-examination, it was alleged that 25% in FCT was not mandatory for presidency- Source

During the resumed hearing in the defence between president Tinubu and Peter Obi of the labour party on Wednesday evening , it was contended that the president had failed to obtain a minimum of 25 percent of votes from the Federal Capital Territory, which was in violation of the law.

In the continuation of the hearing, the respondents in the petition presented various documents and called upon one witness to testify, following which they decided to conclude their case.

Similar to the situation with Obi, the court granted the respondents a period of 10 days to submit their final written arguments, while the petitioner was given seven days to respond and an additional five days to provide a counter-reply regarding legal matters.

In the cross-examination conducted by the PDP and Atiku’s counsel, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), the witness contended that securing 25 percent of the votes in Abuja was not an obligatory requirement for the presidential office.

