Under Buhari’s Regime, They Said Almakura Should Not Be Chairman Because He’s Tinubu’s Man—Modibo

During an interview with Arise , Ibrahim Modibo, member of the APC Media Team, revealed that the clique around former president Muhammadu Buhari never wanted Sen. Tanko Almakura to be the chairman because he is a Tinubu man. He added that he’s the most qualified since Tinubu is now president.

Ibrahim Modibo continued by saying that Abdullahi Ganduje is also an architect of the party but doesn’t have what it takes to be chairman. He further stated that Sen. Almakura will cover the leakages of the party and ensure its stability and development. He also stated that he’s going to work hand in hand to promote the interests of the people and the country at large.

According to him, “The person who is most prepared for the chairmanship of this party is nobody but Sen. Tanko Almakura. If you had seen him under Buhari’s administration, he was a leading candidate, but because they told Buhari, the people, the clique, or better still, those click around Muhammadu Buhari, they told him, Look, don’t allow Sen. Almakura to be the chairman because he’s a Tinubu man and he’s loyal to Tinubu. Now that Tinubu has come, I think he’s the most prepared person in terms of intellectual capacity, in terms of focus, and also in terms of narrowing the gaps. He’s trying to bridge the cap and shorten the distances. ”

