Under Buhari Govt Some Govs Sent Their Critics To Jail Because They Forgot Power Is Transient- Shehu Sani

The former Kaduna Lawmaker who represented Kaduna central at the federal house of Assembly in Abuja, Shehu Sani has spoken on why politicians should not be intoxicated by power when in leadership position

He took to his official Twitter page on Monday to speak about some acts perpetrated by some governors and office holders during the Buhari’s Administration

He said some of the governors in the last eight years disobeyed court orders while some even arrested and sent their critics to jail. He said most of the political office holders under the Buhari’s Administration had no respect for the rule of law

He said most of them have forgotten that power is transient

Shehu Sani, in his post, stated that most of the people are now at the mercy of those in power today, and the rule of law is their shield

See the full post that he made on his verified Twitter page here

What do you have to say about this?

