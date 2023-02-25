” Una For Collect Today ” Kate Henshaw Reacts to Election Machine Returned to Her Polling Unit

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw is one lady that is quite active in the election process of the country, as she has often stated her desire to see effective leaders coming into power. The actress who reported on a hitch on her polling unit shared a post that reads ” Una for collect today! They finally brought the machine. I called INEC Lagos, INEC Nigeria supervisor, voting has continued without any hitch, it’s remaining counting. ”

The actress definitely is not going to be passive when it comes to seeing how things are being handled in the conducting of the election, as she is going to be a whistle-blower if she has to, in order to ensure that things go in accordance to how it is stipulated by law, which should be abided by.

The actress has ensured that all hand is on deck and everything has to be in line in regard to having an election that will be free and fair so that the populace will have a strong conviction of INEC conducting a free and fair election.

Images credit: Kate Henshaw Instagram page.

EchoExpress (

)