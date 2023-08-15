UN, US, ECOWAS Criticize Niger Junta’s Intent to Prosecute Bazoum

The military regime of Niger has threatened to try to jail President Mohamed Bazoum, which has outraged the United Nations, the United States, and ECOWAS because they believe it will exacerbate hostilities.

The coup plotters in Niger who overthrew Mohamed Bazoum declared on Sunday that they would “prosecute” him for “high treason” and “harming the security” of the nation.

According to the Daily Trust, the illegal detention of President Bazoum has reportedly been taken more seriously. This was revealed in a statement by the State Department spokesman, Vedant Patel.

He continued, “This conduct is entirely unreasonable and unwarranted, and, frankly, it will not lead to a peaceful conclusion to this situation.

The effort by the Niger junta to accuse democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum of high treason, according to UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, is “quite disturbing.”

Dujarric told reporters, “We are very worried about the President’s mental health, as well as his family’s safety and well-being. Once more, we urge his prompt and unrestricted release as well as his reinstatement as head of state.

In the same way, ECOWAS expressed its concern on Monday at the junta in Niger’s plans to prosecute President Mohamed Bazoum with high treason. The group said in a press release that the action is an act of aggression by the coup leaders in Niger and violates their professed intention to reach a peaceful resolution to the crisis at hand.

In Ghana, opposition parliamentarians have voiced alarm about ECOWAS’s intentions to use military force in Niger as part of attempts to reestablish the nation’s constitutional order.

The parliamentarians urged President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana to immediately put an end to all efforts to mobilize in preparation for the deployment of Ghanaian troops.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who is a member of parliament’s foreign affairs committee, spoke with the BBC. He said, “The Ghanaian Parliament hasn’t spoken about this issue, unlike other nations, which have had the chance to discuss it and reach a resolution.”

Minority MPs across the nation believe that diplomatic efforts and frank discussion should be pursued.

