UN pushes for Niger putschists’ ouster, reinstating Bazoum

The UN secretary general’s special representative for West Africa, Léonardo Simão, will continue his consultations with all partners to restore constitutional order and consolidate democratic gains in Niger.

UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said this on Monday in New York while briefing journalists on the situation in Niger.

Mr Simão was in Abuja, Nigeria, on Sunday.

The envoy was in Abuja to participate in the extraordinary summit on the crisis, organised by the regional bloc ECOWAS.

At the Abuja meeting, ECOWAS demanded the immediate release of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, who was seized by some of his guards at his official residence on July 26.

The bloc’s 15 members said they would “take all measures necessary,” including the use of force if Mr Bazoum is not reinstated in a week. They have also suspended commercial and financial transactions with Niger and closed air and land borders with the country.

Mr Simão condemned the coup and undermining of democratic governance, peace and stability in Niger.

“The unconstitutional change of government in Niger has come to further complicate an already worsening security landscape in the Liptako Gourma area and the region in general,” he said.

He added that the UN country team in Niger would continue assisting vulnerable people there, reiterating the commitment of the UN to work closely with ECOWAS to support the people of Niger.

(NAN)