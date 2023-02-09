This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

UN expresses worry over fuel scarcity, new Naira

United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Matthias Schmale has raised concerns about the ongoing fuel shortages and the new naira policy just a few weeks before the general election.

This was included in a statement provided to our correspondent on Thursday noting that the Independent National Electoral Commission is doing everything in its power to ensure free, fair and credible elections.

Schmale said, “At the same time, INEC faces some challenges such as logistics, power supply, employment and deploying the right staff at the right time. To this end, the diplomat reiterated the United Nations’ commitment to assist Nigeria in ensuring peaceful, credible and inclusive elections. The commitment came at the diplomatic community’s first quarterly briefing, convened by Schmale on Wednesday at the UN House.

The UN resident coordinator expressed concern at some strong displays of intolerance and bipartisan hate speech in the public space and urged all political parties and their candidates to be cautious and abide by the terms of the peace agreement they have signed.

On the subject of climate change, the resident coordinator reiterated the reality of climate change and its impact on Nigeria and called on the international community to support accelerated mitigation and adaptation to climate change.

He said, “Last year’s devastating floods and cholera outbreak have shown that humanitarian crises are not limited to the Northeast. “As such, the government must be supported to address the humanitarian challenges facing the Northeast Side.

