Umahi’s Appointment Has Revived Confidence Among The Igbo To Trust Tinubu’s Administration-Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has described the appointment of former Governor of Ebonyi State, Senator David Nweze Umahi as a Ministerial nominee by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a choice to win support from the Southeast region of Nigeria.

According to Nigerian Tribune paper, Ohanaeze Ndigbo disclosed this in a statement signed by its Secretary General Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, on Thursday shortly after the name of Umahi was announced as a ministerial nominee.

Recall that the upper chamber of the national assembly received the first batch of ministerial nominees from the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila at the plenary today.

Ohanaeze said; “Umahi’s appointment has revived confidence amongst the Igbo to trust President Tinubu’s administration”. Ndigbo believed that Umahi’s experience and humility will enable him to address the challenges faced by the people of the Southeast region and draw President Tinubu’s attention to their needs.”

Source – Nigerian Tribune paper

