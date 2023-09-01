Umahi: Tinubu is committed to Constructing Roads that will last 50 Years.

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, recently expressed the administration’s commitment to constructing durable roads that will withstand the test of time, highlighting President Bola Tinubu’s dedication to infrastructure development. During his visit to Ogun State, Umahi emphasized the need for quality roads and discussed ongoing projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and transportation efficiency.

Umahi’s visit to Prince Dapo Abiodun, the governor of Ogun State, focused on assessing the condition of federal roads and devising strategies to improve their motorability. Notably, the rehabilitation and expansion of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, a critical artery, are progressing well with about 90% completion. This significant project, overseen by Julius Berger and RCC construction companies, is on track for its December 2023 completion date.

Furthermore, Umahi assured that the Sagamu-Ogijo-Ikorodu Road, a vital route for motorists, will be completed by November, thus alleting the challenges posed by its incomplete status. The minister also emphasized the exploration of reinforced concrete highways, a method employed in Lagos State, which promises greater longevity and cost savings compared to traditional asphalt roads. This strategic approach aligns with economic efficiency and sustainability goals.

In addition to these initiatives, Umahi highlighted the collaborative efforts between the Federal Government and Ogun State on the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Expressway. He advocated for streamlined processes and a shared responsibility for effective project execution. Governor Abiodun praised Umahi’s dedication to infrastructure development and shared insights into the challenges faced while securing approval for the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Expressway project.

In conclusion, the commitment to enhancing road infrastructure, coupled with innovative construction methods, promises a brighter future for transportation and economic growth. As the government strives to provide durable roads, such initiatives not only ensure efficient connectivity but also create job opportunities and contribute to the overall development of the nation.

