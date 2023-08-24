Umahi threatens to take punitive measures against contractors who fails to deliver on standards

According to a report from Vanguard papers on Thursday, August 24, 2023, former Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, has threatened to take severe punitive measures against contractors who have multiple road contracts but fail to deliver on standards in one or more of such contracts.

Yesterday at the Ministry’s Conference Hall in Mabushi, Abuja, the Minister of Works held his first meeting with contractors overseeing road projects in the South West geopolitical zone. He made the comment that it is impossible to overstate the importance of infrastructure, particularly roads, to the development of a country.

Infrastructure, whether it be for the movement of medical supplies, children attending school, or the success of corporate activities, is a critical component and a driver of growth, he said.

The minister bemoaned the sluggish development and subpar workmanship on the Lokoja-Abuja road.

He called the road “a death trap” for commuters. The 200-kilometer road project is still in progress, but crucial parts have already collapsed as a result of subpar work by some of the contractors. Umahi’ called the circumstance “man’s inhumanity to man.”

The minister instructed all contractors to make sure they finish projects by the set dates.

He also warned them that if they experienced any issues, they should speak up right away to avoid having their credentials for contracts they had secured in other areas withdrawn.

I will withdraw the certifications for the other projects if there is a problem with one, but I won’t stop anyone from making money from it.

