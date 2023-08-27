Umahi Is Holding Senate Seat With His Right Hand & Ministerial Seat With His Left Hand -Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his official X account, formerly known as Twitter to say Dave Umahi is holding the Senate seat with his right hand and the Ministerial seat with his left hand.

Recall that Senator Dave Umahi was among those that was nominated by President Tinubu for a ministerial position. He was nominated as the Minister of Works.

” Brother Umahi is holding the Senate seat with his right hand and the Ministerial seat with the left hand; just in case of the change of weather.”

