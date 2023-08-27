NEWS

Umahi Is Holding Senate Seat With His Right Hand & Ministerial Seat With His Left Hand -Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his official X account, formerly known as Twitter to say Dave Umahi is holding the Senate seat with his right hand and the Ministerial seat with his left hand. 

Recall that Senator Dave Umahi was among those that was nominated by President Tinubu for a ministerial position. He was nominated as the Minister of Works.

The outspoken activist, Shehu Sani microblogging, Twitter page to air out his view about the immediate past governor of Ebonyi State and senator representing Ebonyi South, Dave Umahi

 

According to the former lawmaker, he made it known that Dave Umahi is holding the Senate seat with his right hand and the Ministerial seat with his left hand. 

However, Shehu Sani concluded his statement by saying Dave Umahi is doing that just in case of the change of weather. 

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

” Brother Umahi is holding the Senate seat with his right hand and the Ministerial seat with the left hand; just in case of the change of weather.”

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below. 

