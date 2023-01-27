Umahi Claimed That He Gave PDP Stadium For Rally For Free But He Collected N7m From Us – Sam Egwu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former Governor of Ebonyi State, Sam Egwu, has blasted APC for targeting PDP governors and getting them to join APC. Sam Egwu went on to criticize the governor of Ebonyi State for lying about giving out the campaign rally of the PDP Presidential Campaign in Ebonyi State for free.

According to Sam Egwu, the Peoples Democratic Party paid around N7 million to the government of Ebonyi State for the usage of the stadium for the presidential campaign rally, but Dave Umahi has been busy claiming that the stadium was given out for free.

Sam Egwu urged the governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, to tell who collected the N7 million from PDP to endeavor to return the money to the party since he has been claiming that the stadium was given out for free.

Sam Egwu also accused the governor of Ebonyi State of promising to give PDP five million naira, but till date, the party has not seen the money that was promised to them.

Watch From 5:30 Minute Of The Video Below:



Lighthousemedia (

)