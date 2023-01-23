Umahi asks APC to vacate Ebonyi stadium for PDP Presidential rally.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In order for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to use the state stadium for the PDP rally, David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi state, has requested that his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), select a different location for its presidential rally.

The APC had planned to host the event at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township stadium, but both parties have scheduled it for January 26 in Abakaliki, the state capital.

Chooks Okoh, the governor’s aide for communications, said in a statement that Umahi had asked the APC to move its rally to the Pa Ngele Oruta Township stadium after receiving a letter from the PDP.

In accordance with the state executive order, the opposition party agreed to cover the necessary expenses.

Okoh asserts that Umahi waived costs and also instructed the acting head of the state board of internal revenue to cease collecting funds from the opposition party.

In addition, he instructed the commissioner for youth and sports development to grant the PDP unrestricted access to the venue and instructed the state commissioner of police to provide the party with adequate security.

The state’s governor had approved the facility for the Labour Party (LP) presidential event, which has not yet taken place in the state.

Umahi made the gesture despite claiming to be a member of the G-5, a group of five PDP governors who have withdrawn from the party’s presidential primary because they want the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to resign. The Cable report says so.

