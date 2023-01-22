This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Umahi asks APC to vacate Ebonyi stadium for PDP presidential rally for free

To allow the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to hold its presidential rally at the state’s stadium, David Umahi, the governor of Ebonyi state, has requested that his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), select a different location. According to the Cable News.

The state capital of Abakaliki, where both parties have booked a presidential campaign rally on January 26, had been the Pa Ngele Oruta Township stadium, according to the APC.

Umahi requested that the APC move its rally after receiving a letter from the PDP requesting to use the Pa Ngele Oruta Township stadium, according to the governor’s communications advisor Chooks Okoh.

In compliance with the state executive directive, the opposition party committed to cover the necessary expenses.

Okoh asserts that in addition to waiving the expenses, Umahi directed the interim director of the state board of internal revenue to stop taking donations from the opposition party.

He also asked the commissioner for youth and sports development to grant the PDP unlimited access to the site and the state commissioner of police to provide the party with necessary protection.

The governor had earlier given his blessing to the venue for the Labour Party (LP) presidential event, which has yet to take place in the state.

Umahi made the gesture despite identifying himself as a member of the G-5, a collection of five PDP governors who withdrew from the primary because they wanted the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to step down.

