Ukraine’s Zelenskiy thanks Norway for $7 billion in aid for over five years

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the president of Ukraine, thanked Norwegian lawmakers on Thursday for approving a $7 billion bilateral aid package over five years. He added that Russia would never succeed in dividing Ukraine and its allies.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Norway, a major petroleum exporter, saw its government revenue jump to record levels as the cost of gas sold to Europe increased last year.

The Feb. 6 announcement of the package, which is the largest aid program Norway has ever sent to a single country, is a part of an unprecedented Western military aid influx to Ukraine in an effort to aid that country in fending off Russia’s incursion.

Zelenskiy, who was speaking video link from Kyiv, claimed that Norway’s decision was a “historic contribution” and that it established a standard for “sustainable support.”

“It strengthens both of our nations. Russia will not be able to break our solidarity or the unity of everyone who values freedom.”

Source:REUTERS

