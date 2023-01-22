Ukraine Can Defeat Russia In 2023 Only If We Are United – Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says

According to the news report from CNN online news agency; they revealed that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine can win the war with Russia in 2023 if Ukrainians remain united.

(He was noted to have said this during a meeting with students and teachers of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv).

Quote from Zelenskyy: “The speed (of ending the war – ed.) depends on several things: strength inside Ukraine and strength from the outside – the help of partners. And we must not allow the processes to slow down either outside or inside, as it will prolong the war.”

Furthermore, it would interest you to know that the Ukranian president also rejected statements about Ukraine’s victory being nonbinding or the possibility of a partial victory.

In turn, Boris Johnson (whom was noted to have been present at the occasion) said that friends of Ukraine will help to end this war “as soon as possible in 2023”.

“Because it will be the best thing for the world – so that people don’t die, and it will be the best thing for Ukraine and, frankly speaking, for the Russian people, too. Let’s end this finally,” he stressed.

Content created and supplied by: Ivar’slovezone (via 50minds

News )

#Ukraine #Defeat #Russia #United #Volodymyr #ZelenskyyUkraine Can Defeat Russia In 2023 Only If We Are United – Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says Publish on 2023-01-22 23:58:13