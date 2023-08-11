UK Government To Tinubu: Use Money Saved From Subsidy Removal To Fund Education

The UK government’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, FCDO, has asked President Bola Tinubu to use the money saved from removing fuel subsidy to fund education in the country.

According to Vanguard, FCDO Representative, Ian Attfield, who made the called at the end of the inclusive Education Project in Nigerian (Supporting Mainstream Inclusion for Equality Learning, SMILE), in Abuja on Wednesday, “For the next five years or so, I’m sure we won’t be discussing how we can mainstream some elements of inclusive education.

“Major economic changes are taking place, such as changes to fuel subsidy. It should begin to be rolled out to support Nigeria’s human development to build, among other things, the education and services that young people need.

Also speaking at the event, Country Director of Sightsavers Nigeria, a non-profit organization, Dr.Sunday Isyaku, argues that inclusivity in education remains the foundation of national development.

According to him, governments at all levels and communities must ensure that children with disabilities are integrated into the mainstream when it comes to their education and future.

