UK Government To President Bola Ahmed Tinubu: Use Money Saved From Subsidy Removal To Fund Education

The UK government’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has urged President Bola Tinubu to allocate the funds saved from removing fuel subsidies towards education in the country.

During the conclusion of the Inclusive Education Project in Nigeria, known as Supporting Mainstream Inclusion for Equality Learning (SMILE), FCDO Representative Ian Attfield made the call in Abuja on Wednesday. He stated, “Over the next five years, the conversation should shift towards mainstreaming inclusive education. Given major economic changes like the adjustments to fuel subsidies, these funds should be strategically directed to support human development in Nigeria. This includes enhancing education and services for the youth.”

At the same event, Dr. Sunday Isyaku, the Country Director of Sightsavers Nigeria, a non-profit organization, emphasized that inclusivity in education remains a cornerstone of national progress. He emphasized the importance of integrating children with disabilities into mainstream education systems for their overall development and future prospects.

Source: Vanguard papers

