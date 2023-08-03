UK backs Tinubu, ECOWAS’ stance on Niger Republic

James Cleverly, the foreign secretary for the United Kingdom, stated on Wednesday that the country supports the ECOWAS’ stance on the military coup that overthrew Mohamed Bazoum last week in the Niger Republic.

According to VANGUARD NEWS, after meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Cleverly gave reporters a briefing from the White House.

“I emphasized that the UK warmly appreciates ECOWAS’ and Tinubu’ s decisive action, his steadfast dedication to democracy, and his clear message that using violence to effect political change is never the right course. And that both Nigeria and the region are steadfastly committed to democracy”, he said.

Recall that on Sunday, the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government gave Niger’ s military a seven- day deadline to free and restore President Bazoum as the country’ s rightful Head of State and Government.

This was one of the decisions made during a special summit of world leaders held in Abuja’ s Aso Rock Presidential Villa to discuss the situation in Niger.

The bloc reiterated its earlier determination to consider all necessary measures, including the use of force, to restore democratic administration in Niger while recognizing Bazoum as the lawful President.

The use of force may be one of these measures. To this purpose, the ECOWAS Chiefs of Defence Staff are to convene right away, the ECOWAS Commission President, Omar Touray, read from the communique at the conclusion of the Extraordinary Summit.

Along with the seven- day deadline, immediate measures against Niger were also imposed during the summit by the ECOWAS Authority, including the closing of land and air crossings between member nations and Niger.

All commercial flights to and from Niger were placed under a no- fly zone, and all business and financial dealings between ECOWAS Member States and Niger were halted.

Additionally, assets held by the Republic of Niger in commercial banks, ECOWAS Central Bank, and parastatals would be frozen.

The West African Monetary Union and other comparable regional organisations were urged to promptly put the resolutions into effect, and Niger was also barred from receiving any financial aid from or engaging in any financial transactions with financial institutions inside ECOWAS.

Cleverly cited the statement from ECOWAS, saying, ” This strongly supports the UK’ s stance.

” We want Niger to once again experience democracy and peace. “

” As we work to impose stability, peace, and democracy on Niger, we will undoubtedly keep in touch with our reliable allies in the area, particularly Nigeria, which is a member of ECOWAS. “

Source: VANGUARD NEWS

MustknowUpdates (

)