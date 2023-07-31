Ugochinyere Reveals What Lawmakers Must Do Before They Can Leave Office With Their Official Cars

A member of the House of Representatives, Ikenga Ugochinyere, has stated that the people misunderstand the reasoning behind the allocation of N70 billion to members of the National Assembly for the purchase of vehicles.

According to Ikenga Ugochinyere, if any of the national assembly member wants to leave office with the vehicle purchased with the N70 billion after four years, such a lawmaker is mandated to pay the money equivalent of the vehicle in his or her possession before leaving office.

According to Ikenga Ugochinyere, no member of the national assembly is expected to leave office with the vehicle without making the required payment, because the vehicle belongs to the office of the lawmakers.

Ikenga Ugochinyere made this known during an interview where he was asked to justify the allocation of N70 billion for purchase of vehicles for national assembly members and an additional N40 billion meant to be given to principal officers in the national assembly.

