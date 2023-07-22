Ugezu Reacts After Fr Oluoma Asked Christians To Perform All Cultural Rites That Are Not Demonic

Ugezu Jideofor’s social media post reflects a broader discussion in society about the harmonious integration of religious and cultural practices, urging Christians not to overlook their traditions unless they involve demonic elements, as emphasized by Reverend Father John Chinenye Oluoma’s insightful sermon.

Nollywood veteran actor Ugezu Jideofor recently expressed his opinion on social media, echoing the sentiments of Reverend Father John Chinenye Oluoma, who advised believers not to neglect their traditional practices as long as they do not involve demonic elements. Ugezu shared a sermon by the Nigerian clergyman on his official Instagram page, where Father Oluoma emphasized that Christians should not abandon their cultural traditions just because they follow the Christian faith.

The Reverend further pointed out that Jesus Christ himself was not a rigid and antisocial religious leader; instead, he actively participated in the traditions of his people. This implies that Christians can also engage in cultural practices that align with their beliefs, provided they are not associated with demonic practices. For instance, Father Oluoma highlighted the significance of breaking kola nut and the use of palm wine in traditional marriages, which can be observed by Christians without any conflict with their faith.

And so following such statement by the clergyman, award winning actor, Ugezu Jideofor went ahead to state that Christians will not listen to their priest and one will be forced to wonder who “bewitched them that they cannot ever use their heads anymore.”

Ugezu Jideofor’s endorsement of the Reverend’s message seems to indicate his support for preserving cultural heritage among Christians. By sharing the sermon, the actor may be encouraging his followers to embrace their cultural roots while remaining faithful to their Christian beliefs. The underlying message suggests that cultural practices can coexist with religious values, and Christians should not feel compelled to reject their traditions entirely.

The actor’s action on social media showcases the potential power of influencers in spreading messages of cultural acceptance and understanding. Ugezu’s platform allows him to reach a large audience, and by amplifying Father Oluoma’s sermon, he contributes to the ongoing conversation about the relationship between faith and culture in Nigeria.

