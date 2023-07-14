Ugezu Jideofor Reacts as Tinubu Plans on Using World Bank Loan of $8m in Paying 8k to 12m Families in Nigeria

Nollywood veteran actor, Ugezu Jideofor has taken to social media to air his opinion, following the announcement of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration of disbursing 8 thousand Naira to 12 million Nigerian families from the 8 million dollars loan they plan on borrowing from World Bank. He aired such opinion on Instagram.

Recall that Bola Ahmed Tinubu had on Thursday, sought for the approval of the Nigerian Senate for $800 million palliative loan from the World Bank.

According to the Guardian, Tinubu on his reason for such loan stated that his government wants to expand the coverage of shock-responsive safety net supports for all and vulnerable Nigerians, and the cost of meeting basic needs by transferring 8 thousand Naira to 12 million poor and low income households in the country for a period of 6 months.

And so Ugezu Jideofor in response to such planned borrowing by Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government, took to his official Instagram page to state that;

“If you ask me, that’s going to be a collosal waste of public funds. The last administration was into this business allegedly, sharing money for the citizens for 8 years. You will bear me witness that the money shared so far has not alleted poverty. Poverty is still biting harder, what I understand is that people that are managing the economy do not understand the extent to which the economy has been damaged. Let me be sincere with you, a family that of 4 children, 8 thousand Naira is not even enough to provide them breakfast for one day when they are going for school, so what is the essence of giving 8 thousand to a family, you have not done anything. I sincerely believe that if that money is borrowed, the best thing to do is to use it to stabilize electricity in the 6 geopolitical zones of the country. If electricity is provided, people will go into production and once they go into production, they will begin to employ people and once they employ people, poverty is going down. Sharing money cannot solve the problem. Men and women would have used that money, men and women who have the interest of the people at heart, not these d*rty politicians that will still steal the money. I’m talking about progressively minded individuals that can sacrifice their own comfort for the benefit of this country. If this money is eventually borrowed and these men are saddled with the responsibility, within that same 6 months you are expected to be sharing money, these same people would have stabilized electricity for the good of all. This is what government should be doing, not sharing money. 8 thousand Naira is not money in the economy is that is already damaged. If this government is going to salvage the economy, it is through provision of electricity”

