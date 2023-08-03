Ugezu Jideofor Reacts After Major Gen. Tchiani Revealed why he Carried out a Coup in Niger Republic.

Nollywood veteran actor, Ugezu Jideofor has taken to social media to express concern, following the revelation of Niger Republic’s new military president, Major General Tchiani Abdourahamane with regards to his reason for overthrowing the country’s democratically elected president few days ago.

Recall that Niger Republic’s military department had on Wednesday, carried out a coup against President Mohammed Bazoum with the likes of Burkina Faso and Mali backing them up in such military coup.

And so following such event, Major General Tchiani Abdourahamane stated in an interview that they decided to carry out a military coup because of President Mohammed Bazoum and the French Forces’ alleged inactions with regards to the terrorists that they caught on different occasions.

According to Regency Reporters, Major General Tchiani Abdourahamane revealed that the military often located terrorists but when they seek the permission of president Mohammed Bazoum to end their lives, he will always refer them to the French Forces and they will not do anything at the end, adding that their soldiers were being attacked and so they decided to carry out a military coup like Burkina Faso and Mali.

Nigerian filmmaker, Ugezu Jideofor in reaction to such revelation, took to his official Instagram page to state that only few will understand what Major General Tchiani Abdourahamane said, adding that the current military operations in some West African countries should be disturbing because the underlining issues are vehemently complex and lethargically complicated.

Here is Ugezu Jideofor’s post below;

