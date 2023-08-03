Ugezu Jideofor Reacts After Major Gen Tchiani Revealed Why He Carried Out A Coup In Niger Republic

Nollywood actor Ugezu Jideofor has expressed concern on social media after Major General Tchiani Abdourahamane, the new military president of Niger Republic, revealed his reason for overthrowing the country’s democratically elected president. The military department of Niger Republic conducted a coup against President Mohammed Bazoum, with support from Burkina Faso and Mali.

During an interview, Major General Tchiani Abdourahamane stated that they decided to carry out the coup because of President Mohammed Bazoum and the alleged inactions of the French Forces in dealing with terrorists they had captured on different occasions. This revelation has raised alarm and sparked discussions on social media.

In the wake of the revelations, Nigerian filmmaker Ugezu Jideofor expressed concern on his official Instagram page about the complexity of the situation.

The coup in Niger Republic has attracted attention not only within the country but also internationally. The involvement of neighboring countries and the reasons given by the new military president have sparked debates and discussions on social media platforms. People are expressing their worries about the stability of the region and the potential consequences of the coup.

