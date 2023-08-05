Ugezu Jideofor Reacts After Gov Otti Assured Abians that the Roads will be Commissioned in August.

Nollywood veteran actor, Ugezu Jideofor has taken to social media to air his opinion, following Abia State governor, Alex Otti’s promise to the citizens and residents of the state that the road projects his administration has started will be completed before the end of August. He aired such opinion on Instagram.

The film maker who reacted through his official Instagram page, uploaded a video showing the moment Nigerian businessman and governor of Abia State, Alex Otti was speaking to Abians with regards to the roads that are being constructed.

In such video, Governor Alex Otti stated that he made a promise to his people that he will work and he has started working on the roads since his assumption into office, adding that the roads will be commissioned in August.

And so Ugezu Jideofor in response to such video, went ahead to state that there is nothing as beautiful as allowing the people have the leaders they elected, adding that rigging elections and imposing leaders on people is one of the most devastating thing that could happen to any people.

The award winning actor finally stated that if the power to vote in and vote out is with the people, leaders will learn to be accountable to the people.

