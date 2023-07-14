Ugezu Jideofor Reacts After 30 Cars Were Reportedly Towed Away from Ortom’s Automobile Workshop.

Nollywood veteran actor, Ugezu Jideofor has taken to social media to express concern, following reports of how 30 vehicles belonging to former governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom were pulled out from his alleged automobile shop in the state, through the use of towing vans few days ago. He expressed such concern on Instagram.

Recall that Benue state Governor, Hyacinth Alia’s asset recovery committee had on Tuesday, raided an automobile workshop belonging to former governor of the state and PDP chieftain, Samuel Ortom.

According to AIT, the committee was said to have towed 30 vehicles from such workshop after attempts to drive them away failed during the raiding operation.

And so Ugezu Jideofor in reaction to such operation carried out by the asset recovery committee, took to his official Instagram page to state that something is still terminally wrong with public administration in Nigeria.

