Ugezu J Ugezu Reacts To The Lady Who Cried To Peter Obi Saying Him He Will Win In Viral Video

The popular Nollywood actor and movie director, Ugezu Jideofor Ugezu, professionally known as Ugezu J Ugezu has reacted to the viral video of a lady crying to Peter Obi saying he will win.

The election is fast approaching as it is being fixed to take place on 25th February if not postponed. All the party candidates have been going to different places soliciting support. In one of the places labour party candidate, Peter Obi visited, he saw a woman crying to him.

According to a video shared by Tunde Ednut on his Instagram page, a lady who held her baby in her hand was seen crying loudly to Peter Obi saying he would win because she is tired. The lady was continuously saying Daddy, you win because we are tired. After which, Peter Obi collected her number and promised to reach out to her.

After Ugezu J Ugezu saw the video of this crying lady and Peter Obi, he reacted and said if this is not making you tear up, there could be a likelihood you are part of the problem. What are your thoughts on this?

