UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw As Man United, Arsenal And Newcastle discover opponents

The Champions League group stage draw has been conducted in Monaco with interesting ties for both Manchester United and Manchester City. United have a couple of narratives on their return to the competition with FC Copenhagen standing out for new signing Rasmus Hojlund. As well as being his old club, the Danish team is also home for his twin brothers Emil and Oscar who will be hopeful of facing their older sibling.

Newcastle United were handed a brutally tough draw on their return to the Champions League after being dropped in group F with European heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan. The group draw for the final season of the competition in its current format, which took place in Monaco, also saw Manchester United drawn against Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich in group A.

Barcelona will face FC Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk and Royal Antwerp in Group H of the 2023/24 Champions League after the group stage draw was made on Thursday evening in Monaco. Barca have finally avoided a Group of Death and have a real chance to top the group and advance to the knockout stage for the first time under Xavi Hernandez.

UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw

Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Copenhagen and Galatasaray

Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV and Lens

Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga and Union Berlin

Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, RB Salzburg and Real Sociedad

Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio and Celtic

Group F: PSG, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Newcastle

Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade and Young Boys

Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk and Royal Antwerp

