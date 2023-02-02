Udom Is A Small Boy: Tinubu Given 7-Days Ultimatum To Apologize Or Face Legal Action

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Afigh Iwaad Ekid together with Akwa Ibom Integrity Alliance, and some Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio socio-cultural groups have accused All Progressives Congress presidential candidate Bola of disparaging State Governor Udom Emmanuel.Ahmed Tinubu is to blame. The group said Tinubu said he did not deserve Akwa Ibom’s vote and gave him seven days to apologize or take legal action.

Naija recalls that at a presidential campaign rally in Uyo on Monday, Tinub referred to Gov. Emmanuel as a “little boy” who lives in his backyard in Lagos. He said: “He lives in my backyard in Lagos.” If I hadn’t told him we were one, I would have driven him home. Look at the mansion where he lives; I put lizards, pigeons, and scorpions there.

In response, Udom lamented Tinub’s disrespect for the people of Akwaibom after he was allowed to enter the government compound for a rally. He then appealed to the public to ignore the former governor’s comments. But the socio-cultural group condemned the verbal attacks on the governor and the people of Akwa Ibom in a separate statement released to Uyo journalists on Wednesday.

Afi Iward Ekid and Etiene Bob, presidents of the socio-cultural organization Apex Ekid, were outraged by Tinub’s decision to ignore the manifesto and resort to a personal attack and smear campaign.

