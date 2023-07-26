UCL Qualifier: Nigerian star Tolu Arokodare scores a stunning goal in his team’s 2-goal thriller

Nigerian star Tolu Emmanuel Arokodare was impressive for KRC Genk football club of Belgium on Tuesday night, as he scored a classic goal in their hard-fought 1-1 draw against Servette football club of Switzerland in the UEFA Champions League qualifier.

The former FC Cologne star was given a starting role by his coach, and he was able to outshine his mates on the pitch.

Tolu Emmanuel Arokodare started in KRC Genk football club’s attack and he was able to score his team’s only goal of the game against their opponent.

KRC Genk football club took the lead through Nigerian youngster Tolu Emmanuel Arokodare in the in the 21st minute after receiving an assist from Patrik Hrosovsky to end the first half of the game 1-0.

Former Lugano football club defender Steve Rouiller equalized for Servette football club in the 78th minute through an assist from Timothe Cognat to end the match in a 1-1 draw.

Tolu Arokodare was impressive for KRC Genk football club in the game, and he was able to mark his excellent performance for the club with a beautiful goal.

The youngster will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for the club when they play the return leg of the UEFA Champions League against the same opponent next week.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

