NEWS

UCL Qualifier: Nigerian star Tolu Arokodare scores a stunning goal in his team’s 2-goal thriller

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 328 1 minute read

Nigerian star Tolu Emmanuel Arokodare was impressive for KRC Genk football club of Belgium on Tuesday night, as he scored a classic goal in their hard-fought 1-1 draw against Servette football club of Switzerland in the UEFA Champions League qualifier.

The former FC Cologne star was given a starting role by his coach, and he was able to outshine his mates on the pitch.

Tolu Emmanuel Arokodare started in KRC Genk football club’s attack and he was able to score his team’s only goal of the game against their opponent.

KRC Genk football club took the lead through Nigerian youngster Tolu Emmanuel Arokodare in the in the 21st minute after receiving an assist from Patrik Hrosovsky to end the first half of the game 1-0.

Former Lugano football club defender Steve Rouiller equalized for Servette football club in the 78th minute through an assist from Timothe Cognat to end the match in a 1-1 draw.

Tolu Arokodare was impressive for KRC Genk football club in the game, and he was able to mark his excellent performance for the club with a beautiful goal.

The youngster will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for the club when they play the return leg of the UEFA Champions League against the same opponent next week.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 328 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Nigerian, other West African leaders should reduce presidential guards’ power to prevent coups: Liberian army chief

4 mins ago

Nigerian, other West African leaders should reduce presidential guards’ power to prevent coups: Liberian army chief

4 mins ago

Reactions As Sen. Sani Says It’s Sad To See Niger Citizens Supporting Military Coup

9 mins ago

Elegant and Decent Butterfly Gowns Matured Ladies Can Add to Their Wardrobe

11 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button