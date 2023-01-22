Uba Sani pledges to empower women, youths

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Senator Uba Sani, the All Progressives Congress candidate for governor in Kaduna State, the majority of voters are women and young people, thus he is relying on their support to win the election.

Women and young people hold key positions in the governor Nasir El Rufai government, according to Sani.

The legislator added that in the history of Kaduna State, no administration had ever empowered women and accorded them the respect they deserved.

The candidate announced this at a rally for women on Saturday at Township Stadium, which was sponsored by the wife of the governor of Kaduna state, Asia Ahmad El Rufai, and the Accountant General, Shizzer Bada.

He claims that a woman serves as the deputy governor of Kaduna State and that women are also in charge of the departments of justice, health, education, human services, and social development as well as the department of housing and urban development, which includes the departments of local government and planning and budget.

Sani added that various women lead departments and organizations under the Kaduna State Government, including the Head of Service.

