Uba, PDP Round Off Statewide Campaign, Appreciate Support Of Benue People

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Saturday, 21st January, 2023 rounded off the first phase of its statewide campaigns with visits to Ohimini, Apa and Agatu Local Government Areas. 

Addressing the people at the places visited, the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Rt Hon Titus Uba commended Benue people for their massive support for the PDP and urged them to sustain it till victory was achieved.

He reiterated that if voted into office, his administration would give priority attention to security and agriculture as driver of the state economy, stressing that when the linkage between security and agriculture is well harnessed, Benue will be safe for agriculture to thrive.

Engr. Uba posited that God has blessed Benue with fertile land that is suitable for cultivation of all crops in commercial quantities pointing out that with adequate security, Benue economy will blossom. 

Governor Samuel Ortom on his part also commended the people for accepting the Uba / Ngbede gubernatorial ticket and expressed hope that they would translate the acceptance into votes for the PDP.

Wife of the PDP guber candidate, Her Excellency, Mrs Paulina Uba on her part promised to follow the footsteps of  the State First Lady, H. E, Dr Mrs Eunice Ortom in addressing the challenges of women, youths and other vulnerable groups in the state.

She also disclosed that, she was going to accompany the wife of the Governor to also tour the 23 local government areas and solicit the support of women ahead of the general elections.

Speaking separately, state deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu, Senator representing Benue South, Abba Moro and deputy Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt Hon Chris Adaji all said, delivery of dividends of democracy to Benue people requires a leader with compassion, experience and selfless heart, stressing that Engr. Titus Uba was well equipped to put smiles on the faces of Benue people.

Credit: Wuese Orshi

