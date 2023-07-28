U.S. VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, discusses coup, economy; supports subsidy removal

Readout of Vice President Harris’s Call with President Tinubu of Nigeria

The White House

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke today with President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria, the highest-level U.S. engagement with President Tinubu since his May 2023 inauguration. The Vice President recognized Nigeria as a leading global voice and Africa’s largest democracy and economy.

The Vice President and President Tinubu underscored their shared commitment to defending democracy in West Africa and the Sahel and deep concern about the attempted takeover in Niger.

The Vice President strongly condemned any efforts to seize power by force in Niger, and emphasized that our substantial cooperation with the Government of Niger is contingent on Niger’s continued commitment to democratic standards.

The Vice President expressed support for President Tinubu’s steps to reform Nigeria’s economy, including ending the fuel subsidy and unifying foreign currency exchange rates.

Building on the investments announced during the Vice President’s trip to Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia earlier this year—including more than $8 billion in private sector commitments and $1 billion in U.S. government commitments—the Vice President and President Tinubu discussed how U.S. and Nigerian public and private sectors can work together to increase private sector investment, digital inclusion, women’s empowerment, and expand access to clean energy.

The Vice President underscored the U.S. government’s long-standing support for Nigeria’s democracy and good governance, including governments’ responsibility to ensure that security services act to serve the people they are mandated to protect.

The Vice President highlighted the deep ties between the United States and Nigeria, including people-to-people connections and the Diaspora.