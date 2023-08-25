U.S., UK, China, Russia, others don’t understand Africans better than continent leaders: Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says Africa has a better chance of overcoming its economic and security challenges through local solutions and consistency on its pledges and agreements.

Mr Tinubu stated this while receiving letters of credence from three envoys at the State House on Thursday in Abuja.

The ambassadors are Awall Wagris Mohammed (Ethiopia), Miriam Morales Palmero (Cuba) and Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi (UAE).

In a side meeting with Mr Mohammed, the Nigerian president assured the envoy that Nigeria would continue to strengthen its ties with African countries in trade, security, and economic growth.

“Africans need to work for the progress of Africa. We should be able to resolve our internal problems, collectively. It requires a great commitment, but we must do that. No one can understand our people better than we do. Home-grown solutions are better for all of us, and the remedies will last longer,” said Mr Tinubu.

Mr Mohammed congratulated the president for the decisions taken in Nigeria and the impact of the policies on the continent, assuring of his dedication to improve relations between Nigeria and Ethiopia.

In another meeting with the Cuban ambassador, Mr Tinubu commended Cuba’s excellence in indigenous medical sciences and accessible healthcare at the grassroots, as well as ensuring the stability of their surrounding region.

Mr Tinubu noted that Nigeria and Cuba share cultural similarities that can be explored to improve the lives of citizens, especially in tourism and other economic sectors.

“We should collaborate more in science and technology, an area that will improve the lives of our people, particularly the youthful population Nigeria is so blessed with,” Mr Tinubu noted.

Receiving the UAE ambassador, Mr Tinubu directed that issues affecting relations with the Emirates Airline, and issuance of visas to Nigerians should be “immediately’’ resolved, adding that he would “personally’’ intervene if necessary.

“We are a family with UAE. We only live in separate rooms, but we are in the same house. We should look at the issues as a family problem, and resolve it amicably,” Mr Tinubu explained. “As you know in every family, there are peculiarities. You can have an erring son, or daughter, but we must work together. We need to agree on core aviation and immigration issues.”

The UAE ambassador said he already sees himself as a “Nigerian’’ considering the historical antecedents of the country, its longstanding leadership role in Africa, and its reputation for hospitality to strangers.

“Since I arrived in the country, I have been working on 24 agreements. We are getting somewhere. These are small issues, all within a family, and they will be resolved,” stated Mr Al-Shamsi.

He added, “I am grateful to be here in Nigeria. I am also very grateful to meet His Excellency, President Tinubu, who is a great leader in Nigeria, and Africa. Please accept me as a Nigerian and consider me a member of your team.”

(NAN)