U.S. tells Tinubu to keep pressurising Niger junta to release President Bazoum

Bola Tinubu and Anthony Blinken

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Nigerian President Tinubu

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu.

The Secretary commended President Tinubu’s leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Second Extraordinary Summit on the situation in the Republic of Niger.

He noted the importance of maintaining pressure on the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) to restore constitutional order and to see President Mohamed Bazoum and his family released

