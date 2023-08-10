U.S. behind removal of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan: Report

The U.S. government suggested and backed the ouster of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for being neutral in the Russia-Ukraine war, classified documents obtained by The Intercept, a New York-based media outlet, have revealed.

Mr Khan’s visit to Russia on March 23, 2022, weeks after the Ukraine invasion — when foreign nations and organisations were distancing themselves from Vladimir Putin’s declaration of war — was perceived as an endorsement of Russia’s military aggression.

The visit prompted a meeting between Pakistani ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed Khan, and two officials of the Department of State, and set in motion the first steps of Mr Khan’s ousting, according to details of the rencontre contained in a classified document labelled ‘Secret’ reported by The Intercept.

But a day before the meeting, Mr Khan speaking at a rally, had queried why the Europeans had expressed concerns about his visit to Russia.

“What do you think of us? That we are your slaves and that we will do whatever you ask of us? We are friends of Russia, and we are also friends of the United States. We are friends in China and Europe. We are not part of any alliance,” Mr Khan said.

His statements further amplified concerns and caused assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu to question Mr Khan’s so-called neutrality at the meeting.

“People here and in Europe are quite concerned about why Pakistan is taking such an aggressively neutral position (on Ukraine), if such a position is even possible. It does not seem such a neutral stand to us,” Mr Lu said at the meeting, according to the document, hinting the matter had been discussed by the U.S. National Security Council. “It seems quite clear that this is the Prime Minister’s policy.”

Mr Lu then suggested the no-confidence vote, subtly threatening that the U.S. and Europe may marginalise Pakistan should Mr Khan remain prime minister.

“I think if the no-confidence vote against the prime minister succeeds, all will be forgiven in Washington because the Russia visit is being looked at as a decision by the prime minister,” Mr Lu said, according to the classified report. “Otherwise, I think it will be tough going ahead.”

Mr Lu added, “I cannot tell how this will be seen by Europe but I suspect their reaction will be similar.”

The no-confidence vote, allegedly organised by Pakistan’s powerful military, removed Mr Khan from leadership.

Mr Khan, after trial, was convicted of corruption-related offences and received a three-year sentence. He is now disqualified from running in Pakistan’s elections, which will take place later this year.

But Matthew Miller, State Department spokesperson, refuted the allegations.

“Nothing in these purported comments shows the United States taking a position on who the leader of Pakistan should be,” Mr Miller told The Intercept.