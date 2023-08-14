Types of meat that are good for old people

As we age, our bodies go through a lot of changes. Our metabolism slows down, we become more susceptible to certain diseases, and our nutritional needs change.

According to WebMD, one of the most important things we can do to support our health as we grow older is to make sure we are consuming a balanced diet that includes the right types of meat. In this article, we will discuss 5 types of meat that you should consume more of as you grow older.

1. Chicken.

Chicken is a great source of lean protein, which is essential for maintaining muscle mass and strength as we age. It is also a good source of B vitamins, which are important for maintaining energy levels and a healthy immune system. To make sure you are getting the most nutritional benefit from chicken, choose skinless, boneless cuts and avoid processed chicken products like chicken nuggets or deli meats.

2. Fish.

Fish is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for maintaining a healthy heart and brain. Omega-3s have been shown to lower the risk of heart disease and stroke, and they may also help to improve cognitive function and memory. To get the most benefit from fish, choose oily fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines, which are high in omega-3s.

3. Turkey.

Turkey is another great source of lean protein that is easy to incorporate into your diet. It is also a good source of B vitamins and minerals like zinc and iron. To make sure you are getting the most nutritional benefit from turkey, choose white meat over dark meat and avoid processed turkey products like deli meats.

