Types Of Meat and Fish Older Adults Should Limit/Avoid As They Age To Prevent Health Complications

Older adults are recommended to adopt healthy eating activities that meet their daily dietary needs as a part of their overall healthy well-being program. Nutrition experts and dieticians recommend that older adults adhere to a well-balanced healthy diet which should also include include fish and meat (or alternatives). But as people age, they may be more susceptible to certain unhealthy food-related complications. In relation to this, certain types of meat and fish should be limited or completely avoided by adults aged 65 and above.

According to webmd, The following food items can cause various health risks in older adults if consumed in excess and therefore should be limited or avoided.

1. Processed Meat

Processed meat includes any kind of meat which is salted, cured, smoked, fermented and combined with preservatives and other ingredients in order to enhance its flavour and extend its shelf life. This includes hot dogs, bacon, salami, ham, bologna and other forms of pre-prepared meats. These meats contain high levels of sodium, nitrates, fats and other unhealthy ingredients. They also lack important nutrients which are necessary for older adults. Eating too much processed meat has been linked to an increased risk of chronic illnesses such as stroke, type 2 diabetes, certain forms of cancer and heart diseases.

2. Deli Meat

Deli meat includes, but is not limited, to pre-sliced meats such as ham, salami, bologna, and turkey. Deli meats are usually processed with preservatives and other artificial flavours and colors. They also contain high levels of sodium, which is known to increase the risk of high blood pressure in older adults. Therefore, deli meats should be limited or avoided by adults aged 65 and above.

3. Farmed Fish

Farmed fish include salmon, trout and tilapia amongst other species which are commonly farmed for human consumption. Farmed fish pose a risk to older adults because they are usually fed antibiotics in order to prevent infection and diseases. These antibiotics can produce antibiotic resistant bacteria which can be passed on to humans, creating a risk of health complications. They also contain higher levels of harmful pollutants such as mercury and PCBs which may increase the risk of developing neurological disorders in older adults. Therefore, it is advised to avoid or at least limit the consumption of farmed fish.

4. Fried Fish

Fried food, in general, are unhealthy for anyone and especially for older adults due to its rich caloric and fatty content. Fried fish are especially unhealthy for older adults since frying further increases the levels of unhealthy fats when compared to other cooking methods. Eating too much fried fish has been linked to an increased risk of health conditions such as obesity, diabetes, heart diseases, stroke and cancer. Therefore, it is advisable to limit or altogether avoid the consumption of fried fish.

5. Canned Fish

Canned fish such as tuna, sardines and salmon are very popular among older adults as they are widely available and convenient to consume. However, they contain significantly higher levels of unhealthy additives such as salt and preservatives which can increase the risk of developing high blood pressure in elderly individuals. Furthermore, many canned fish contain high levels of mercury and other contaminants which can be an additional reason to avoid their consumption.

6. Red Meat

Red meat includes beef, pork, and lamb and should be limited or avoided by older adults. Red meat generally contains higher levels of saturated fat and trans fat which can increase an individual’s risk of developing various health complications such as stroke, all forms of cancer, Alzheimer’s, heart diseases, and type 2 diabetes. Furthermore, red meat is also known to contain higher levels of cholesterol which is an additional health risk.

7. Shellfish

Shellfish such as lobster, crab, mussels, and oysters pose potential health risks to individuals aged 65 and above. Shellfish contain higher levels of unhealthy cholesterol which is linked to an increased risk of heart diseases in elderly individuals. Additionally, they also contain higher levels of unhealthy fats which increases the risk of developing diabetes, certain forms of cancer and other complications. Therefore, shellfish should be limited or avoided by older adults.

Older adults aged 65 and above should limit or avoid certain types of meat and fish to prevent potential health complications. These food items include, but are not limited to, processed meat, deli meat, farmed fish, fried fish, canned fish, red meat and shellfish. It is advised to eat other food groups in moderation as part of a balanced diet in order to ensure a healthy well-being in older adults.

LoudestSilence86 (

)