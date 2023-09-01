Types Of Foods That Can Cause Diabetes And Reason Why

Do you know that there are certain types of foods that can cause diabetes if consumed often? Diabetes is a serious health condition that arises when the blood sugar becomes uncontrollably high in the body causing numerous complications some of which are life-threatening.

Research has shown that there are certain foods that can cause diabetes when consumed often and there are certain reasons why these foods puts one at a higher risk of developing the disease. In this article in line with a publication on Healthline, we are going to have a look at some types of foods that can cause diabetes and the reason why this happens. Just sit tight and enjoy this article while learning something new.

Foods That Raises Risk Of Diabetes

1. Saturated and trans fats – foods that contain unhealthy saturated and trans fat have been shown to raise the risk of type 2 diabetes. These foods not only increase the cholesterol level but also puts a person’s at risk of diabetes.

Trans fats appear in packaged foods and baked goods such as butter and full-fat milk and cheese and as such, if you are at risk of diabetes, consider consuming foods that contain trans fats and saturated fats less often for the sake of your health.

2. Sugar sweetened drinks such as carbonated drinks also pose a greater risk of diabetes. It has been proven that consumption of sugary drinks such as sodas, lemonades, sweet teas puts one at greater risk of type 2 diabetes. This happens because of the higher calories which ends up causing weight gain and because the sugar load might increase insulin resistance, high intake of sugar sweetened drinks is capable of causing diabetes.

3. Highly processed carbs such as those made with white flour, white sugar, white rice and many others are essentially whole foods that have been stripped of important bran and fiber as well as healthy vitamins and minerals.

When the carbs are devoid of important nutrients they end up causing hike in the sugar content in the blood and also calories which are primary causes of diabetes. Additionally, these highly processed carbs are very easy to digest and due to this they cause spikes in blood sugar and insulin levels which overtime can lead to type 2 diabetes.

