NEWS

Two Ways Chelsea Could Lineup With The Dynamic Trio Of Lavai, Caicedo And Enzo Fernandez This Season

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 55 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read

The Premier League 2023-24 football season has been an exciting one and with Chelsea’s dynamic trio of Lavai, Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez in tow, fans are curious to see how coach Pochettino plans to set them up. There are two likely ways that Chelsea could line up with the dynamic trio, and each comes with its unique advantages.

Chelsea’s lineup will always have a significant impact on how well the team plays. The dynamic trio of Lavai, Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez provide Mauricio Pochettino with a significant selection headache. The choice of the two formations discussed here provides the former Tottenham manager with the tactical flexibility to accommodate his players’ skillset.

1. The 5-3-2 Formation

This is a classic defensive formation that involves five defenders, three midfielders and two strikers. With the likes of Lavai and Caicedo as defensive midfielders, it would be a force to reckon with for the opposition’s attack. Enzo Fernandez would be responsible for the attacking midfield duties, playing a pivotal role in setting up scoring opportunities for the strikers.

The three-man midfield consisting of La, Caicedo and Fernandez would provide additional defensive coverage, enabling the team to shut down the opposition’s offense.

2. The 4-3-3 Formation:

Another formation that Pochettino could employ is the 4-3-3, with four defenders, three midfielders and three forwards. This would give the trio of Lavai, Caicedo and Fernandez ample support in defense and upfront. The midfield trio of La, Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez would provide additional defensive cover for the defense. They would also have the creative freedom to supply the forwards with scoring opportunities, a critical aspect of Pochettino’s playing style.

This setup would enable Chelsea to play aggressively on the front foot, relentlessly pushing their opposition. Lavai and Caicedo would thrive on the attention created by Enzo, ensuring that they always have ample scoring opportunities.

ShidNation90 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 55 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Niger Coup Leader Proposes Return To Democracy Within 3 Years

3 mins ago

Buhari’s aide posts a map showing Nigeria’s Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline crossing through Niger & Algeria

9 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Ministers designate to get N1.37bn for accommodation, Don’t add to Nigerians pains, PFN tells Tinubu

11 mins ago

Current EPL Table & Match Review Ahead Of Today’s Matches

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button