Two Teams That Have Had 3 Defeats In First 3 Opening Games In The Premier League This Season

After three games in the premier league, Everton and Sheffield United are yet to secure their first league win of the season. The two teams are still without a win in three games.

Crystal Palace defeated Sheffield 1-0 in their first league game of the season. They lost 2-1 to Nottingham Forest in their following game and another 2-1 loss to Manchester City in their third premier league match.

Everton suffered a 1-0 loss to Fulham in their opening game. They later suffered a 4-0 loss to Aston Villa and another 1-0 loss to Wolves. Both Everton and Sheffield United are without a win in their first three games in the premier league.

Premier League Champions Manchester City were without their manager in the dugout with Pep Guardiola still recovering from surgery, and while the Blades made them work for the win, they still managed to emerge victorious in the match.

Erling Haaland missed a penalty before opening the scoring for his side. However, Jayden Bogle scored an equalizing goal in the 85th minute. Rodri netted the winner to keep City on track as they look to add another premier league title to their trophy cabinet.

