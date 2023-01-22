Two suspects in custody after the kidnapping of a traditional ruler from the Plateau.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Agwom Izere, His Royal Highness Dr. Isaac Azi Waziri, a first-class traditional ruler, was rescued by the joint efforts of security forces and local vigilantes after being abducted by unknown assailants in the early hours of Friday.

From what The Nation has learned, a group of vigilantes, hunters, and courageous young men and women explored the highlands where the king was last seen, confronted the kidnappers with firearms, and ultimately captured two of the kidnappers.

While maintaining his anonymity, one of the chiefs told The Nation that the king had been rescued and was on his way back to the palace thanks to the efforts of security personnel and local hunters.

About 3 o’clock in the morning, after shooting two of the security personnel assigned to the traditional ruler, gunmen stormed his palace in Angware, Jos East Local Government Area, and abducted him.

The abduction was verified by the Council Chairman of Jos East Local Government of Plateau State, Hon. Ezekiel Izang, who claimed the kidnappers stole the traditional ruler from his palace around 3 a.m. on Friday and wounded several security personnel who were with him.

The abductors of HRH. Rev. Dr. Azi Wakili, the paramount ruler of Jos East LGA, Jos, have been arrested by gallant police officers, according to a statement released by the Plateau State Police Command Spokesman, DSP. Alfred Alabo, who confirmed the rescue of the monarch. “In line with the assurance of the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, CP Bartholomew N. Onyeka, psc (+), that

“As soon as the information was received, police operatives headed by the DPO of Angware, SP Timothy Bebissa, went to the area to rescue the abductee but were engaged by the gunmen in a gun fight where one of our operatives got a gunshot injury and one yet-to-be-named civilian guard was shot dead by the kidnappers.

With dogged determination, the police, other security agencies, and security aid organizations devised a plan, sprung into action, rescued the traditional ruler, and apprehended two individuals in connection with the criminal crime.

But the wounded police officer has been carried there, and the body has been brought in for an autopsy.

