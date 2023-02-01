This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Two requests that were made by Ben Ayade during APC rally yesterday in Calabar, which Tinubu snubbed

According to a news that was published by The Nigerian Tribune Newspaper Online this morning, it was reported that the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday, Tuesday snubbed Governor Ben Ayade, over his proposed superhighway and deep seaport requests.

It was reported that after Ben Ayade made his requests, Asiwaju took over the microphone, to address dignitaries and party supporters that were present at the rally but, while he was talking, he overlooked the requests.

Ayade said, “Do not forget our Bakassi Deep Seaport, Cross Riverians want to see Bakassi Deep Seaport and they want to see the Superhighway to link the southern part of Nigeria to the eastern part of the North.”

But, while Bola Ahmed Tinubu was talking, “God will give you happiness and joy, your children will be greater than all of us. We have promised, we mean what we say, do you want prosperity ?”

Further talking, Tinubu said, “I promise you, hear comes prosperity, jobs. You will get jobs, we will create jobs here, we will turn your water surrounding to be better than Miami Corridors, this state will become the wonder of tourism.”

