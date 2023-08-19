NEWS

Two Reasons Why It Is Safe To Say Chelsea May Win The League This Season

Although, it may be too early to conclude on point at a particular team who is likely to be crowned Premier League Champions next year, however, one may predict such team based on early signs.

Chelsea amongst other teams have clearly shown they can be the surprise champion come May next year, and the two reasons below describes my prediction.

1. A Transfer Window;

The Blues have had arguably the best summer transfer window in Europe this season signing about 5 to 6 key players in addition to the numbers they signed last season.

2. Good coach;

Against Liverpool, every football fan noticed the urgency, precision, composure, and pace Chelsea played with all thanks to Mauricio Pochenttino’s tactics.

Despite playing a draw with Liverpool, they were easily the best team of the week, and if they continue to put in such Performance every week, the tittle is theirs.

My opinion.

