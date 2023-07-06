Two Potential Players That Could Make Chelsea Unstoppable Next Season

As the dust settles on a challenging season for Chelsea Football Club, all eyes are on the upcoming summer transfer window. Fans and analysts alike are speculating about who the Blues might bring in to bolster their already-talented squad and make a run for the title in the 2023/2024 campaign after a disappointing 2022-23 campaign.

These two players are the players that Chelsea should target this summer transfer window. But with any of these stars on board, the Blues would be in a strong position to challenge for the title next season.

1. Lautaro Martinez

The Argentinean player for Inter Milan, Lautaro Martinez, dives in the box and poses a threat to the defence rather than being a fluid playmaker. Even though he’s not fantastic at scoring goals, the Argentine creates chances that will be excellent for Chelsea.

The Argentina international has been in stunning form for Inter Milan this season, scoring goals and bagging assists in Serie A and the Champions League. The Argentina striker is a powerhouse, with the ability to bully defenders and score goals in a variety of ways. With Chelsea’s current striker, Aubameyang, still struggling to adapt to the Premier League, Martinez would be a welcome addition.

2. Gabri Veiga

Gabri Veiga, a player for Spain and Celta Vigo, is one of the well-known figures who is followed throughout all of Europe. He enjoyed a fantastic season at Celta Vigo, helping the team avoid relegation while also scoring 11 goals and providing four assists. Chelsea will improve their form next season with the aid of the midfielder.

Gabri Veiga is a name that has been mentioned in connection with Chelsea for several transfer windows now. The Celta Vigo midfielder has been a standout performer in the La Liga in recent seasons, with his combative style and excellent passing ability catching the eye. With Chelsea’s midfield looking a little thin, Veiga would be an ideal addition.

