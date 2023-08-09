Two Old Oyo National Park officials shot dead by illegal miners

Two officials of one of the Old Oyo National Park, one of the few in the country have been shot dead by illegal miners after they resisted their moves to carry out illegal activities at the park.

The two officials, whose names were given as Deputy Controller of Parks, Ayemhoba Amhagbor Peter and Julius Adedokun Adeola, were said to have been shot dead during a battle between the officials of the park popularly known as Rangers and the illegal miners.

According to information from the website of the Park, the Old Oyo National Park is one of the seven parks in the country and the only one in South-West where a lot of artefacts are kept. It is located along northern Oyo State and southern Kwara State. The old Oyo Empire is also located inside the National Park.

It also serves as a reserve where some wild animals can be found.

The park has always been of attraction to illegal miners who usually encroach on the park to mine artefacts and other precious stones and, according to reports, there have been constant clashes between the Rangers and the illegal miners.

However, on Wednesday, authorities of the park announced that two of its officials were shot dead by the illegal miners during a battle.

According to the park on its Twitter handle on Wednesday, the two officials were killed a few days ago, just as the park leadership described them as “typical example of total commitment to duty.”

