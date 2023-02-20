NEWS

Two Of My Children Lived With Tinubu’s Wife In Marina House For Two Years While Studying – Orji Kalu

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 24 mins ago
0 315 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Two Of My Children Lived With Tinubu’s Wife In Marina House For Two Years While Studying – Orji Kalu

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has come out to say that he is fully backing the presidency bid of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, despite the fact that he had initially supported Ahmed Lawan to get the APC presidential ticket.

According to the former Abia state governor who appeared in an interview on Channels television today, Tinubu has been his friend for more than 30 years and even though he (Orji Uzor Kalu) initially backed Lawan to pick up the APC ticket, he will support Tinubu now since he was democratically elected by the party.

In his own words as seen on Channels television today…

“The party is supreme, the party have democratically elected Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be the presidential candidate. Tinubu has been my friend for more than 30 years so I have no regrets. I told you before on this program that my children lived with Tinubu’s wife for over 3 years where they are going to school, in the French International School when I relocated with my wife to Abia state to be governor.”

“Nobody was in our Lagos home so these children and their nanny packed to live in Marina government House. So I don’t hold any grudges against Tinubu, I don’t talk about him. I promised Tinubu that I will never run for president and I didn’t run.”

Watch the full video here.

Content created and supplied by: AnnSports (via 50minds
News )

#Children #Lived #Tinubus #Wife #Marina #House #Years #Studying #Orji #KaluTwo Of My Children Lived With Tinubu’s Wife In Marina House For Two Years While Studying – Orji Kalu Publish on 2023-02-20 21:11:16



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 24 mins ago
0 315 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Wike, Ikpeazu Will Support Tinubu In Presidential Election, Says Orji Kalu

11 mins ago

Video: 2023 Presidency: How Fuel Scarcity And Naira Redesign Crisis Helped Tinubu

24 mins ago

By 6pm Tinubu’s victory will be done, dusted – APC

27 mins ago

We Need Someone With Structure And Experience, But That Person Is Not Peter Obi – Ortom’s Loyalists

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button