Two Of My Children Lived With Tinubu’s Wife In Marina House For Two Years While Studying – Orji Kalu

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has come out to say that he is fully backing the presidency bid of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, despite the fact that he had initially supported Ahmed Lawan to get the APC presidential ticket.

According to the former Abia state governor who appeared in an interview on Channels television today, Tinubu has been his friend for more than 30 years and even though he (Orji Uzor Kalu) initially backed Lawan to pick up the APC ticket, he will support Tinubu now since he was democratically elected by the party.

In his own words as seen on Channels television today…

“The party is supreme, the party have democratically elected Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be the presidential candidate. Tinubu has been my friend for more than 30 years so I have no regrets. I told you before on this program that my children lived with Tinubu’s wife for over 3 years where they are going to school, in the French International School when I relocated with my wife to Abia state to be governor.”

“Nobody was in our Lagos home so these children and their nanny packed to live in Marina government House. So I don’t hold any grudges against Tinubu, I don’t talk about him. I promised Tinubu that I will never run for president and I didn’t run.”

Watch the full video here.

