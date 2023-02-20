NEWS

Two of my children, lived with Oluremi Tinubu at Marina when they were going to school- Kalu Orji

During an interview on Channels Television this evening, the Chief Whip of the House of Assembly, Senator Orji Kalu, has revealed the reason why he is now supporting the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While he was talking, he claimed that for the past thirty years, he has been friends with Bola Tinubu and that, the APC flag bearer has been good to him. He claimed that while two of his children were still going to secondary school in Lagos, they lived with Tinubu’s wife, Oluremi Tinubu.

He said, “Two of my children, lived with Oluremi Tinubu at Marina when they were going to school. They lived there for over three years when they were going to school.”

He said even when he relocated back to Abia State, his children were still living in Marina Government House, as he alleged that he was not holding any grudge against Tinubu’s presidency, even though he supported Ahmad Lawan during the APC’s primary election.

