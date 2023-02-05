Two killed as gunmen attack ex-minister’s convoy

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mr Usani was said to be on his way to his home town in Nko, Yakurr Local Government Area, alongside the deputy governorship candidate and others when they were attacked has narrated his ordeal in the hands of suspected assassins who were sent to kill him travelling on the Calabar-Ikom federal highway in the afternoon around the Biase LGA axis, on Friday, Punch papers reports.

While speaking about the incident, Usani said, Even though he was spared from the attack, the gunmen had taken 15 other persons and two innocent victims hostage and taken them into a nearby bush. The assassins didn’t recognize the former minister of Niger Delta Affairs correctly, so they wrongly thought the car in front of his car was his, and they shot the driver who was operating the automobile, which is how the man managed to flee the attack. He saw that it was simpler for them to misidentify him as someone else because he was driving his white luxury car and another vehicle of the same color was in front of him.

Continuing speaking, Usani revealed that as he was hiding in his car for safety, he saw the gunmen who were frustrated and disappointed that they couldn’t get hold of him kidnapped no less than 15 people into the forest. Usani said, “While I was hiding in my car, I saw the gunmen kidnapping 15 people into the nearby forest.”

However, the state Commissioner of Police, Sule Balarabe, who confirmed the news, said it occurred between the axis of Akamkpa and Biase Local Government Areas of the state at about 4:00 p.m. on Friday. He said it started when a white Ford with Registration number AAA 41 AQ was ambushed by the suspected kidnappers, killing the two yet-to-be-identified victims.

